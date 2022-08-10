Czech Presidency of the EU supports ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to citizens of Russia

Jan Lipavsky, Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, presiding in European Union Council, on Wednesday supported a complete ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, proposed earlier by some EU countries.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth", it was stated by Lipausky in commenting for Novinky.

"The Czech Republic has repeatedly raised this issue at meetings in Brussels at the level of prime ministers and foreign ministers and strives for a coordinated approach of the entire European Union," said the Czech Foreign Minister.

He also reminded that Czech Republic was the first country that prohibited issuing visas to citizens of Russia (and later Belarus) in connection with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 25.

