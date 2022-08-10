It is vital for Ukraine to complete the active phase of the war before winter comes, - Yermak

It is vital to end the active phase of the war before winter arrives, as risks of attacks on Ukraine’s thermal energy infrastructure remain.

This was stated by Head of Presidential Office Andrei Yermak in an interview with agency "Inter Fax Ukraine", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Of course, such risks (missile attacks on thermal power facilities. - Ed.) remain throughout the war. The Russian army continues to attack our infrastructure. This is one of their targets, they don't even hide it. So this is one of the reasons". why we want to take maximum measures to complete the active part of the war by the end of the fall," Yermak said.

According to him, it is a complex and ambitious task, but vital.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the goals of de-occupation are achieved. And, accordingly, we explain this to our partners. They share our position," he added.

At the same time, Head of the OP stressed that the longer Russian troops stay in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and try to entrench there, the harder it will be to de-occupy these territories.