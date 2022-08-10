The deprivation of Korban’s citizenship did not weaken Dnipro defence, - Yermak

Situation in Dnipro and the region is under control.

It was reported by Head of Presidental Office Andriy Yermak in interview with Interfax-Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are in constant contact with the head of the regional administration. As far as I understand, the situation is under control. And, in general, it would be unfair to be tied to one person at the moment. A significant number of the city's residents are involved in organizing its defence. Units of the Armed Forces and other security agencies defend the city. And today it would probably be wrong to link the strength of our defense positions with just one person," the Official pointed out.

According to reports on 20 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might sign decrees on the revocation of citizenship of several influential politicians, among them businessman Ihor Kolomoysky, Co-Chairman of the banned party OPZJ Vadim Rabinovich, and Head of the Dnipro Defense Headquarters Hennadiy Korban.

Read more: There are still no official reasons to deprive me of my citizenship - Korban

On July 22, Korban said that his passport was confiscated at the border and he is not allowed to enter Ukraine.