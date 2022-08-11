In southern direction, AFU destroyed 41 occupiers, control post and enemy’s equipment, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian invaders on the southern borders. During August 10, the enemy lost two command posts and one control post.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

Thus, in the area of Novokamianka, the AFU fired a fire attack on the command post of the 126th separate coast guard brigade of the coastal forces of the Russian Navy.

"Near the Chervony Mayak, thanks to our efforts, the 49th enemy army was left without its command post," - noted in OC "South".

In addition, the Ukrainian military hit the command and observation post of the BTG of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in Ishchenka, and an enemy ammunition depot in the Barvinok area.

During August 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 airstrikes: attack aircraft operated twice; attacked twice by bombers; helicopters hit the enemy twice.

"According to the results of firing missions by the Ukrainian missile and artillery units, the losses of the enemy are: 41 invaders, 3 howitzers "Msta-B", 7 units of armored and automotive equipment," - added in OС "South".

