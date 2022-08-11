In Black Sea, Russian Federation keeps 2 missile launchers and 2 LLS, ready to use 16 Caliber, - OC "South"

There are currently 10 Russian ships in the Black Sea, of which 2 are Caliber carriers. The invaders can attack Ukraine with 16 cruise missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

It is noted that an enemy group of 10 ships is sheltering from the storm near the coast of Crimea.

"2 missile launchers and 2 anti-aircraft missiles are on combat duty. In preparation for the use of 16 Calibers," the OC "South" informed.

The threat of missile strikes remains relevant. Our soldiers urged to adhere to security algorithms - to respond clearly and quickly to air alarm signals.

