Occupiers are advancing in directions of Mariinka and Pisky, hostilities continue - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling near Mariinka, Vodiane, Netaylove, Avdiivka, Pisky, Opytne and Krasnohorivka. Conducted an airstrike near Avdiivka. Conducts offensive operations in the directions of Mariinka and Pisky, hostilities continue.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson region and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on our State's territory.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired barrel artillery at civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Loha settlements, of Chernihiv region, and Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Hrabovske, and Slavhorod, of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage near Udy, Petrivka, Protopopivka, Korobochkino, and Shevelivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks near Karnaukhivka, Virnopillia, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, rocket artillery and tanks were used near Siversk, Verkhnokamiansky, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka for fire damage. He led the offensive near Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianskyi, it was unsuccessful, and the enemy left. Fighting continues in the Ivano-Dariivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our troops from tanks and artillery near Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Pereiizne, Vesele, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Vershyna, and Zaytsevo. He carried out airstrikes near Vyimka, Spirnye, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Zaitsevo.

The occupiers conducted reconnaissance by fighting near Yakovlivka. Our soldiers drove the invaders back. The enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive and assault operations near Bakhmutske and Zaitsevo. He retreated with losses. Fighting continues in the areas of Vershyna and Dacha settlements.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery, tanks were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukianivske, Vuhledar, Novodanilivka, Vremivka, Bilohirya, Burlatske, and Kushuhum. The occupiers used aviation near Novomykhaylivka, Prechistivka, and Zolota Niva. They tried to advance near Pavlivka. Ukrainian soldiers resolutely suppressed these attempts.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. The high intensity of UAV reconnaissance is supporting.

The enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Mykolaiv, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, Lymany, Stepova Dolyna, Blahodatne, Vesely Kut, Kobzartsi, Bila Krynytsia, Tverdomedove and Osokorivka settlements. Airstrikes near Andriivka, Novohrihorivka, Bela Krynytsia, Myrne, Velike Artakovo, and Lozove.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.