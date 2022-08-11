Russian Federation attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. There are 120 arrivals of "Hrad", "Hurricane", rockets. 2 people died, 7 were injured - RMA. PHOTOS

Rashists attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and wounded. A 13-year-old child is among the wounded.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"The enemy shelled the Nikopol district three times from "Hrad". 120 sorties! In Nikopol, 2 people were killed, 7 wounded, a 13-year-old girl was among wounded. More than 40 high-rise buildings were mutilated in the city. Five apartments were destroyed. Rescuers are sorting through the rubble and looking for people. 3 schools, several shops, garages, and cars were damaged. The power line was cut. More than 6,000 people of Nikopol are without electricity," the message reads.

It is noted that 14 houses were destroyed in the Chervonohrihorivka, a dispensary, a store, and a stadium were affected. Up to a thousand people are without electricity.

"In the Kryvy Rih district, the Zelenodolsk came under fire from the Russian "Hurricane".There were several fires. Firefighters tamed the flames. The people are unharmed. In the Synelnikovo district, the enemy hit the Velikomykhailivka. Damaged mill and houses. The couple was injured - the woman is in the hospital," RMA added.

It is also reported about the "arrival" of a rocket in the Dnipro district. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained.









