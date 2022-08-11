After victory, investigation will be conducted into who demined Chonhar - Reznikov

After the victory in the war with the Russian Federation, Ukraine will conduct an investigation into who demined Chonhar and the bridges on all Crimean isthmuses.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with UT, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, taking the decision to mine, demining, pressing a button to detonate something does not belong to the competence of the civilian authorities at all.

"Not to the government, not to the president, not to the minister of defense, not to the prime minister, not to the people's deputies, not to you - not to anyone. This is a purely military issue. That is why someone invented this narrative and invented that someone there he said to detonate - not to detonate, demining - this is purely military history, minecraft," explained Reznikov.

Also, the minister added, this issue was discussed at the meeting of the specialized parliamentary committee.

"I was there together with General Zaluzhny, our commander-in-chief, and the Chief of the General Staff, General Shaptala. Our military gave the following explanation that after the victory, an appropriate investigation would be conducted. And in the event of establishing the facts that someone from the military or representatives of other forces of the sector of security and defense, a crime was committed, then they will definitely be brought to justice. But I do not want to influence the investigation today, as General Zaluzhny said, because everyone will have their own truth, and we are currently at war, and now the task is to win in this war," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

"Whether sabotage took place, whether espionage took place, whether provocation took place, or someone's senseless negligence - but this is definitely not a question for the civilian part of the government, it is a question for the management of the security and defense sector. That is, the people in uniform who were responsible for this direction Reznikov added.

At the same time, the minister noted, the blowing up of bridges on the administrative border with occupied Crimea would not have a significant impact on the speed of the advance of enemy troops on the territory of the Kherson region.

