Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,000 people, 232 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,846 tanks and 4,100 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 11, the enemy’s personnel losses are approximately 43,000.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.08 are approximately:

personnel - about 43,000 (+200) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1,846 (+14) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4,100 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 974 (+3) units,

MLRS - 261 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 134 (+1) units,

aircraft - 232 (+9) units,

helicopters - 193 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 772 (+6),

cruise missiles - 185 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,018 (+13) units,

special equipment - 90 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

