In occupied Izium, Russians are shelling residential buildings and staging provocations, - City Council member Strelnyk

The occupiers do not allow evacuation from the city, units manage to get out.

The deputy of the Izium City Council, Maksym Strelnyk, told about this on the air of "Edyni Novyny", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation is catastrophic in Izium, Kharkiv region. The occupiers are staging provocations and shelling residential buildings in order to blame the destruction on the Ukrainian side.

About 10,000 residents want to leave the occupied city. After all, autumn is approaching, and the situation with heat supply in the city is catastrophic.

However, the occupiers do not allow evacuation from Izium to the territory controlled by Ukraine. With the help of volunteers, Ukrainian state authorities and representatives of international organizations, units manage to leave.

Currently, Ukrainian troops are gradually liberating settlements in the Izyum district from the occupiers, while the Russians, after successive defeats, are trying to unleash their aggression on civilians.

