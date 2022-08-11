ENG
During day, Ukrainian soldiers shot down two Russian UAVs of operational-tactical level, - Air Force of AFU

The Air Force shot down two drones in eastern Ukraine

This was reported on the page of the Operational Command of the Air Force of the AFU, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that on August 10, in the Luhansk and Kharkiv areas, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down two Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, in several directions, the Air Force strike aircraft, under the cover of fighter jets, carried out more than 10 group airstrikes against the concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

