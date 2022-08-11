Rashists want to hold "trial" of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol on August 24, - Mayor Boychenko

Russian invaders are preparing the so-called "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol on August 24.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to UT, this was announced by Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

"Our pearl (chamber philharmonic hall. - Ed.), where only cultural events took place, is being turned into a place of "performances" called the trial of our prisoners of war, of whom, unfortunately, there are many in the prisons that the occupiers created around Mariupol.

More than 10,000 are in prisons, many of them military personnel. And they want to hold their Sabbath in Mariupol somewhere on our holiday, Independence Day," the head of the city said.

According to Boychenko, the occupiers are preparing this shameful event for August 24, but are also considering other dates.

Regarding the possible reasons, the mayor noted that it was obviously due to the lack of victories of the Russian Federation at the front to show at least some "achievements" - the victory over the prisoners. At the same time, such actions are a war crime, the mayor emphasized. Because there was an agreement with representatives of the Red Cross and the UN that the prisoners who laid down their arms will go exclusively to Ukraine, that is, they should not be tried.

At the same time, the invaders canceled the agreements reached. The second goal of the occupiers, according to Boychenko, is to frighten other heroes who today defend the Ukrainian state.

Read more: Few days before explosion in occupied Olenivka, he was transferred to barrack, - daughter of "Azov" Viktor Muzyka. PHOTOS