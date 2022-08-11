Russia has deployed about 137,000 soldiers for war against Ukraine, - Reznikov

The Defense Forces of Ukraine comprise about a million people, but it is not only the Armed Forces.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with UT, Censor.NET informs.

"If I'm not mistaken, according to the latest summary, there seem to be 111 or 115 battalion-tactical groups. This is approximately 137,000 soldiers," the minister noted.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine has provided about a million people, but these are not only soldiers of the Armed Forces, but also signalmen, cyber specialists, border guards, police, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other special forces.

"Today, 2,500 kilometers constitute the enemy's border. We understand that if there has already been an attack from Belarus, then it can be repeated. So, this borderline must be defended, military units must be there. Do we need to defend Kyiv? We must. Do we need to defend Odesa? It is necessary. And so on. So you take this entire defense sector and stretch it along the entire line of 2,500 kilometers," explained the Minister of Defense.

Answering the question why Ukrainian troops are sometimes forced to retreat given their superiority in manpower over the Russians, Reznikov said: "You can't put this million in some specific, most dangerous direction and defeat the enemy."

"The number of guns, tanks, planes, artillery, rockets, volley fire systems, shells. The Russians have many times more of them, 10-15 times more than we have. Historically, they had a stable million-strong army. Imagine how much they have accumulated in warehouses and arsenals, and they are now taking all this junk to us," he added.

