Rashists attacked four settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of enemy shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, residential buildings were crushed, power lines and transformers were damaged, cars, hangars, garages and warehouses at agricultural and private enterprises were destroyed. There are dead. Injured citizens were taken to medical facilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaporizhzhia RMA referring to the data of the National Police.

Over the past day, the police documented 40 reports of war crimes committed by the enemy on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The towns of Kushugum and Komyshuvakha of Zaporizhzhia District, the village of Huliaipilske and the town of Orihiv of Polohy District were hit by the enemy.

"Kushugum village of Zaporizhzhia district suffered significant destruction. Early in the morning, the occupiers hit the civilian population with two high-explosive warhead rockets. 6 streets were covered by projectile bursts. As a result, nearly three dozen houses were severely damaged. Some were completely destroyed. In addition to residential the facilities at the local enterprise for the production of spices and seasonings suffered devastating damage," the report says.

In Komyshuvaha, an army of Russian criminals targeted one of the farms. Rocket shells damaged his territory, a transformer, a warehouse and a work car.

"In the direction of Polohy, the residential buildings of Orikhiv once again came under enemy fire. The rockets exploded right in the homesteads, the poles with the power lines were damaged. The streets of the settlement are littered with shell craters and earth, and the houses have undergone significant deformations. In addition, the police recorded three incidents of shelling of the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Huliaipilske, Polohy district. Warehouses, hangars, garages, the premises of the tractor brigade and the administration building were damaged there," RMA added.

As a result of yesterday's artillery shelling, information was received about victims and wounded. People who found themselves under the rubble of crushed buildings died. Other injured citizens with shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity were taken to hospitals.















