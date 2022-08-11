Power poles of power lines in Kherson region were cut down and blown up, - Isliamov

Three high-voltage power lines supplying electricity from the mainland of Ukraine to the Crimea annexed by Russia are currently de-energized as a result of damage to their electrical supports - they were blown up and sawed off.

Crimean Tatar activist Lenur Isliamov said this in a telephone conversation with an Ukrinform correspondent on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

"At the moment, three power poles of three power transmission lines running from mainland Ukraine to Crimea have been damaged in the Kherson region. These are the Melitopol-Dzhankoy, Kakhovka-Ostrovska and Kakhovka-Dzhankoy lines. Two poles on two power lines were blown up, and one was cut down. Now all three transmission lines are de-energized," Islyamov said.

According to his information, one of the damaged pillars fell.

Earlier, the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Serhii Khlan, spoke about the fall of power poles leading from Kakhovka to Chaplynka.

