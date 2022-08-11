Occupiers fired at ZNPP again, 10 "arrivals" were recorded. VIDEO

The Russians once again shelled the territory of the nuclear plant.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET reports.

A video of a fire near the NPP has been published online.

"The epicenter of the fire is 3 kilometers from the NPP," the author of the publication writes.

According to him, on August 11, 2022, the Russians once again fired at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Ukraine and Europe. Five "arrivals" were recorded in the area of ​​the commandant's office of the station - right next to the welding area and the storage of radiation sources. Grass caught fire in a small area, no one was injured. However, the enemy did not stop there.

"Five more "arrivals" occurred in the area of ​​the fire station, which is located near the ZNPP. As a result of shelling at the station, it was not possible to carry out a "shift" in time. After all, for the sake of the safety of nuclear workers, the buses with the personnel of the next shift turned back to Enerhodar. Until the situation was finally resolved normalizes, the workers of the previous shift will continue their work," Orlov stressed.

He said that the situation at the station is currently under control. The information, which was immediately spread in the hostile public, that the staff allegedly left the station in a panic, is fake and manipulative.