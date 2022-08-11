Two squadrons of newest Su-35s were destroyed in Ukraine, occupiers will take to sky outdated bombers, - General Staff

The Air Force of Ukraine destroys the latest Russian bombers, so the enemy has to attract old models from the reserves.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the aggressor plans to use outdated Su-24M bombers for combat operations in Ukraine, because he lost two squadrons of the latest Su-35, about 24 units.

Watch more: Occupiers fired at ZNPP again, 10 "arrivals" were recorded. VIDEO

"Over the past week, the air defense forces of Ukraine have destroyed 27 air targets. In connection with the significant losses of aviation equipment, the occupiers are considering the option of using outdated bombers - Su-24M, which were removed from the combat team of the aggressor during 2005-2018," Hromov said.

He also emphasized that the Su-35 did not perform too well on the battlefield. Previously, only 9 of the 24 aircraft that Russia supplied to China were serviceable. Most often, their use was refused due to malfunctions of onboard systems.