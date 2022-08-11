ENG
News War
Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed in sky over Kharkiv region, - Air Force of AFU

Air defense forces destroyed two Russian Kalibr missiles in the sky over Kharkiv region.

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

On August 11, in the Kharkiv region, at around 1:30 p.m., anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

