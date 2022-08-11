Rashists hit Zaporizhia NPP again: They hit territory of station near first power unit
The Russian occupiers continue to shell the territory near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This time, the rockets hit the territory of the NPP.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".
"The invaders once again targeted the territory of the nuclear power plant, hitting not far from the first power unit. They damaged the pumping station for domestic sewage. Extensive smoke was recorded nearby.
The situation is worsening, because radiation sources are located very close by and several radiation sensors have been damaged," the message reads.
