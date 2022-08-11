Attack actions of enemy in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 169 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. In Sumy region, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Pavlivka, and Bilopillia settlements, and in Chernihiv region - near the village of Logy. The occupiers pay considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Rydne, Prudianka, Slatyne, Nove, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Ukrainka, Peremoha, Baranivka, Chepil, Odnorobivka, Pechenihy and Slobozhanske. Carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchyvka and Stary Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Karnaukhivka, Mazanivka, Velika Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, Novaya Dmytrivka, Hrushuvaka, and Nortsivka, and an airstrike occurred near Zalyman.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops and occupy advantageous lines for further resumption of the offensive in the directions of the cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut. In order to constrain the actions and prevent our units from moving in other directions, the units of the Defense Forces along the contact line are engaged in fire damage.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the districts of Pryshyb, Siversk, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnokamiansk were fired upon. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position near Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamiansk and Ivano-Daiivka. The enemy is pushed back.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the territories in the areas of Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema and Kurdiumivka settlements from tanks, barrel and jet artillery. Used aviation to carry out strikes near Vyimka, Spirne, Bakhmut, Soledar and Zaitseve. The enemy, with assault actions, tried to break through the defense of our troops and advance in the directions of Yakovlivka, Bakhmutsk, Zaytseve, Vershyna and Dacha. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the occupiers and forced them to flee.

In the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy's artillery shelling was aimed at the areas of Mariinka, Netaylove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Krasnohorivka settlements. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka and Mariinka. The enemy tried to conduct assaults in the directions of Mariinka and Pisky, but was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipilske, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Zolotaya Niva, Orihiv, Vremivka, Burlatskyi, Olhyne and Kushuhum. Enemy aviation operated near Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shcherbaky and Poltavka. The occupiers suffered losses and retreated during an attempted assault in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces deep into the temporarily occupied territory. Tanks and artillery of various calibers shelled the areas of Mykolaiv, Prybuzke, Lymany, Halytsynov, Zorya, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenkove, Novomykolaivka, Kyselivka, Liubomirivka, Poliana, Andriivka, Zeleny Hai, Bereznehuvate, Lepetikha, Ivanivka, Kniazvka, Tverdomedovka, Osokorivka, and Nikopol settlements. . The enemy carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Novohrihorivka, Lozove and Bila Krynytsia. The UAV is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's naval group continues to support the actions of the ground group of troops, to carry out the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine. Two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use.

The enemy's personnel is demoralized. In connection with large sanitary and irreparable losses, forced mobilization measures continue in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the message reads.