Police car came under fire in Mariinka during evacuation of civilians, there are wounded

In Mariinka, Donetsk region, a police car came under fire during the evacuation of civilians, and two policemen were injured.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

As noted, the Rashists hit Mariinka with artillery, the shell exploded near a police car. At that moment, there were five elderly people in the cabin, they were not injured. Two of the three law enforcement officers received shrapnel wounds, the driver had an artery cut. Despite the bleeding, they continued to move until they got the evacuees to safety.

"White Angels" took away from the addresses of five Mariinka citizens who needed evacuation - pensioners with limited mobility. But one of the women forgot her wand at home, at the passenger's request the crew returned for her. At that moment, an explosion rang out, and when the policemen left the scene, another one was fired at the car. They were fired from a large-caliber mortar. The armor saved the civilians, and the police officers took them out of the fire in time. At the moment, everyone is safely evacuated," the message states.

Wounded law enforcement officers reached the hospital in the city of Kurakhove, where surgeons provided them with the necessary assistance.