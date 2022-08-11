Kuleba replied to Scholz: This is not only Putin’s war, Russians mostly support it and approve missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba disagreed with a statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who did not support the idea of a general ban on Russians entering the EU.

This was stated in Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Not Putin, but real Russian soldiers came from Russia to kill, torture and destroy. Russians predominantly support the war, cheer for missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and massacres of Ukrainians. Let Russian tourists enjoy Russia then," the report noted.

As a reminder, Scholz said on Thursday that it was Putin who was waging a war in Ukraine and therefore he was against a general ban on Russians entering the EU.

