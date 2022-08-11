In case of an accident at ZNPP, not only Ukraine but all of Europe and Asia will be affected - BP statement

VR declares that in case of an accident at ZNPP, not only Ukraine but all of Europe and Asia will suffer

"The consequences that an accident at the ZNPP could cause are life threatening and could lead to a nuclear catastrophe. At the same time, radioactively contaminated air masses may pose a danger not only to Ukraine, but also to Europe and even Asia", - the statement says.

As noted in the statement, radioactive pollution can cause irreparable harm to the environment, wildlife, human life and health, while elevated radiation doses lead to the growth of human cancers, pathologies in newborns, and genetic mutations.

The authors of the appeal reminded that ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world, it has six power units, which is 40 percent of all nuclear reactors in Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that since the seizure by the Russian troops, the situation in the region where ZNPP is located has been growing more dangerous day by day. The statement quotes IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi as saying that the seized ZNPP is "out of control" of the IAEA - "all safety principles" have been violated at the plant.

The statement also says that NAEK Energoatom, as the operator, ensures nuclear and radiation safety and is responsible for nuclear damage, including financial damage. "...The licensee bears full responsibility for the radiation and physical protection and safety of the nuclear facility, the facility intended for radioactive waste management in accordance with the license granted. Therefore, the highest level should consider the issue of revoking the license due to the loss of control over the ZNPP with all the ensuing consequences and inform the IAEA and the UN about it," the statement says.

It notes that from the very beginning of the military invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor has violated almost all the norms of the Geneva Convention and the Budapest Memorandum, which contain guarantees of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. "The occupiers constantly threaten our country with the use of nuclear weapons, commit numerous provocations at nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable, and the consequences of their use could be fatal for all mankind," the appeal stresses.

As reported, on August 11, Russian troops once again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Five "arrivals" were recorded near the welding area and the radiation source storage facility. Another five "arrivals" occurred in the area of the fire station located near Zaporizhzhya NPP. There were also hits near the first reactor.