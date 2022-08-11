Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Osipov removed from his post - RosMedia
It was stated by Russian telegram channels, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov was appointed the new Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
