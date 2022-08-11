U.S. Ex-ambassador to Russia McFaul calls on EU countries to oblige Russians to pay Ukraine fee when entering the EU

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul called for the introduction of a special fee in favor of Ukraine for Russian citizens entering European countries.

"Every Russian citizen who receives a visa to travel to a free country must pay a tax or surcharge. The funds collected on these special taxes or fees must then be donated to the Ukraine Recovery Fund," McFaul pointed out.

"No Russian has the right to take a vacation in the free world. It is a privilege, especially today. At the same time, Russians who want to get away from Putin's dictatorship should be encouraged, especially those who are trying to work for freedom and human rights in Russia from abroad," he said.

"No one is forcing these Russian vacationers to pay this fee. It's their choice to travel around free Europe. Or they could rest in Belarus," McFaul added.

Exposol noted that he does not want to punish all Russians for fighting a war against Russia. He also suggested imposing sanctions on specific government or company positions in Russia.

"Give people the opportunity to resign to avoid sanctions," he explained his idea.

It should be recalled that Estonian Prime Minister Kaija Kallas and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin proposed to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for a ban on Russians entering EU countries.