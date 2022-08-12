At night, Russians shelled Kharkiv with rockets, 5 explosions rang out, - Terekhov

On the night of August 12, the Russians once again shelled Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"At 2:51 a.m. rocket attack on Kharkiv. Previously, five explosions, "arrivals" in three districts of the city - Sloboda, Kyiv, and Novobavarsky," the message states.

