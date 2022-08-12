In southern direction, AFU destroyed 19 occupiers, air force hit stronghold and concentration of enemy, - OC "South"

Ukrainian aviation struck an enemy stronghold and a concentration of Russians in the area of Andriivka and Bruskinske in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

In the direction of Ukrainian positions and liberated settlements, 8 helicopter strikes, 4 strikes by attack aircraft were carried out. There are no losses on the part of the AFU.

A local resident was injured as a result of the "Smerch" anti-aircraft missile attack on Bereznehuvate.

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 2 strikes. According to the enemy's stronghold not far from Andriivka and because of the concentration of enemy forces and equipment near Bruskinske.

Missile and artillery units, within the framework of fire missions, destroyed 19 occupiers, 4 units of armored and motor vehicles and 1 more ammunition warehouse in the Berislav district of the Kherson region during the day.

Read more: Russia has deployed about 137,000 soldiers for war against Ukraine, - Reznikov