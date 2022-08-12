Occupiers tried to advance in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, but they were unsuccessful, fighting continues near Pisky and Kodema - General Staff

The Russian occupiers waged offensive battles near a number of settlements in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, but they were unsuccessful and had to withdraw, fighting continues near Kodema and Pisky.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on August 12 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and seventieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy's aviation group supports the actions of the ground groups, concentrating the main efforts in the Donetsk direction.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions.

Demonstrations are ongoing with the aim of restraining our units. The implementation of additional measures to strengthen the protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk region is noted.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage with the use of barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lebiazhe, Sosnivka, Ukrainka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski, and Cherkasski Tyshki, Shevelivka, Protopopivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Tsirkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkine. Carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchyvka and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Virnopillia, Bohorodychne, Shnurky, Kurulka, Krasnopillia, Dolyna, and Zalyman. Near the latter, the enemy also carried out an airstrike. The enemy is trying to make up for the loss of personnel and equipment.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled Siversk, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Verkhnokamiansk districts with barrel and jet artillery.

He led an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Dariivka, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery near Pereizne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vershyna, and Kurdiumivka. Used aviation near Vyiimka, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirnye, Yakovlivka, Soledar and Bakhmutske.

As a result of the offensive in the direction of Horlivka - Zaitseve, the enemy was partially successful.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyiimka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Kodema, was unsuccessful, and retreated. After regrouping, he resumed the attack on Codema, the hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery fire was recorded near Vodyane, Oleksandropole, Avdiivka, and Pisky. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mariinka and Vodyanye.

The occupiers tried to conduct offensive battles in the districts of Spartak and Mariinka, they did not succeed, they left. Fighting continues near the village of Pisky.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukianivske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Volodymyrivka, Bohoiavlenka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novopillia, Novosilka and Zaliznychne were shelled. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vuhledar, Malyi Shcherbaki and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Buh region, in order to hinder the actions of our units, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civil infrastructure objects in the areas of the settlements of Ukrainka, Posad-Pokrovske, Lupareve, Stepova Dolyna, Novohrihorivka, Vesely Kut, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Lepetikha, Topolyne, Ivanivka, Potemkyne, and Trudoliubivka.

Carried out airstrikes near Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blahodatny, Novohrihorivka, and Myrne. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles are ready for use.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities are ongoing.