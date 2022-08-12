Over past day, Russians fired 10 times with mortars and artillery at border districts of Sumy region, 137 "arrivals" were recorded - Zhyvytsky

During the day of August 11, the Russians shelled the border districts of the Sumy region 10 times.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, during the day, the Russians shelled our border districts 10 times: Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Putyvl, Shalyhino, Velikopysarivska. 137 attacks were recorded. They fired mortars and artillery.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. But there is destruction and loss of crops.

Thus, as a result of artillery shelling of the Nova Sloboda around 12:00 a.m., a wheat field belonging to a private enterprise was destroyed by fire.

In addition, two residential buildings were damaged due to shelling in Bilopillia at noon," he wrote.

