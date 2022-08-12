At night, occupiers launched 11 rocket attacks on Kramatorsk. Enemy rockets hit Kurakhovo, we know of two dead - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk survived 11 rocket attacks that night.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians attacked the private sector, according to preliminary information, they damaged three residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," he notes.

In addition, according to Kyrylenko, that night the Rashists fired rockets at Kurakhove. They hit a two-story residential building in the city center, damaged private houses, and the Center for Culture and Leisure, where people - forced migrants - were staying overnight. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

"Due to shelling, fires broke out in the city, and their residents found themselves under the rubble of destroyed buildings. So far, it has been possible to save a woman from under the rubble and raise the bodies of two dead men to the surface," Kyrylenko adds.

"The Russians are purposefully hitting the civilian infrastructure, turning our cities and towns into ruins and destroying the local population. It is dangerous to be in the territory of the region. So I urge you once again: evacuate! Evacuation saves lives," he appeals to the residents of the region.