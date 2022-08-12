Ukraine returned bodies of 522 dead defenders who were on lists of missing persons, - Kotenko
Ukraine returned the bodies of 522 fallen defenders who were listed as missing.
Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of missing persons under special circumstances, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".
"We have already managed to take away 522 bodies. We are taking them from different directions," Kotenko said.
He assured that Ukraine will do everything possible to retrieve the bodies of all its fallen defenders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password