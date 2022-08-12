New M270 MLRS, which were handed over by Britain, arrived in Ukraine - Reznikov

Another batch of weapons was delivered from Britain to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports.

"Britain promised, Britain delivered! New M270 MLRS has arrived in Ukraine. Thank you, Ben Wallace and all the people of Britain! Your support is extremely important to Ukraine. Our army will skillfully use this "replenishment" on the battlefield. P.S. More "gifts" will arrive soon", - wrote Reznikov.

British M270 multiple rocket launcher systems hit targets at a distance of approximately 80 kilometers. Earlier, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine will receive three more launchers, as well as a "significant" number of missiles for them. According to him, the Ukrainian forces have shown that they are much better at distinguishing which targets to hit so that they do not quickly run out of ammunition.