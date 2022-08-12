90% of population was evacuated from big cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers continue preparations for the "referendum" despite the small number of residents in the occupied towns and villages.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers are not preparing for the heating season in the occupied territories of the region, but actively demonstrate their care for the population with free bread, hot lunches that will be distributed in Severodonetsk, and the opportunity to take a shower once every three months.

A graduation ceremony was held in Severodonetsk - "certificates of the LPR" were issued to five people. During his trip to the so-called "LPR", Medvedev promised the locals to repair schools in the occupied territories.

"They were expecting to start farming in Ukraine in three days, but they have been stuck in the Luhansk region, the unconquered Donbas, for almost six months. They were assured that they are waiting for them here. Who? Dozens of collaborators who hold on to their positions or dreamed of promotion? So they are gradually dying, such as in Starobilsk, where a car with the so-called "head of the IRED" was blown up. 90% of the population of large cities evacuated from the Luhansk region. 90% is higher than the indicators of the most successful referendums," Haidai wrote.

