The Melitopol underground "hunts" for collaborators who are preparing for a pseudo-referendum.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The mayor commented on the explosion in the city, which occurred on the morning of August 12. According to him, this is the revenge of the resistance movement against the collaborators preparing the "referendum". It is known that one of them was injured - a propagandist and Gauleiter's henchman.

Watch more: Occupiers’ ammunition depots explode in Henichesk district of Kherson region. VIDEO

One of the heads of the election headquarters of "United Russia" - the head of the propaganda department for work with the mass media, Oleh Shostak, received the "On Merit" award. A close henchman of Yevgeny Balytsky, who for a long time was a puppet of his private local TV channel "MTV-Plus". Systematically broadcasting a map of Ukraine without Crimea and stories about the apparently passionate love of Melitopol people for "Russia". The result: now Shostak will definitely not be able to sit straight on the chair - the part of his body for sitting has literally been undermined," Fedorov stressed.

Earlier this week, the opposition movement blew up the headquarters of "United Russia" on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Avenue in Melitopol. There, the occupiers formed fake lists and expressed bribery of voters.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 43,200 people, 233 planes, 193 helicopters, 1,849 tanks and 4,108 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Last week, the house of a female collaborator - a roommate of the occupation commandant of one of the villages of the Melitopol district, who was actively preparing for the "voting" in every possible way - was burned down. Two accomplices of the occupying "authorities" who were walking around the villages with incomprehensible "lists" were wounded. So now residents of several settlements flatly refuse to help the occupiers.