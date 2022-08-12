Situation in Enerhodar is critical. Biggest aggravation is taking place in last 2-3 months, - Mayor Orlov

The situation in Enerhodar is critical. Over the past few weeks, the Russian military has begun to behave more aggressively and defiantly.

The Mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to Orlov, the occupiers are shelling the territory of the ZNPP industrial site, as well as the opposite bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir. Attacks on private houses were also recorded, as a result of which there were victims.

"Under the guise of a city-building enterprise, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, they shamefully and cynically shell the opposite bank of the Dnipro, which is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Mayor added.

Our fighters, as Orlov noted, do not have the opportunity to provide an adequate response in order to avoid hitting the territory of the nuclear plant.

"Since there is no fire in response, and they need to provoke some kind of high-profile situation, they started shelling the station itself with grenade launchers. There are even hits in the nitrogen-oxygen station, general facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station," Orlov says.

There were also hostile strikes on power lines and the private sector.

For example, three days ago, as the Mayor says, the occupiers, during mortar shelling, hit the distribution substation that supplies Enerhodar with electricity. As a result, the city was without electricity for several hours.

There has been no gas in Enerhodar for about a month.

"That is, the city was already on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. But thanks to the coordinated work of the nuclear plant specialists and utility workers, it was possible to restore all these vital services in three hours," Orlov said.