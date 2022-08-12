In Ukraine, 500 Russian soldiers are killed or injured every day, - NYT

Losses of Russian troops in Ukraine amount to 500 Russians every day, so the Russian offensive has slowed down.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

The publication, referring to the comments of US President Joe Biden administration officials and military experts, notes that due to the shockingly high level of Russian losses in Ukraine, Russia will not be able to capture the entire eastern region of Ukraine this year.

The pace of the Russian offensive in the East slowed down even more after the arrival of American rocket launchers, which allowed Ukrainian troops to recapture some areas and made it difficult for Russian soldiers to access other areas.

"I think it's safe to assume that the Russians have probably suffered 70,000 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months. They've made some gains in the East, although not very much in the last couple of weeks, but it's cost the Russian military dearly. because of how well the Ukrainian military performed and how much help they received," Colin Kahl, deputy secretary of defense for policy, emphasized in a comment to the NYT.

Two American officials expressed the opinion that this estimate of Russia's losses includes about 20,000 dead, of which 5,000 people are probably mercenaries of the "Wanger" PMC. Estimates of Russia's announced losses are based on satellite images, intercepted messages, social networks and media reports on the ground.

