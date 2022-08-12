Medvedev regarding shelling of ZNPP: There are also nuclear plants in EU, and accidents are also possible there

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmytro Medvedev, said that there are also nuclear power plants in the European Union, and "accidents" are possible there.

The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation blamed the Ukrainian military for the shelling of the nuclear power plant. According to him, "missiles and projectiles are getting closer to the reactor of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and to the storage of radioactive isotopes."

"They say it's Russia. It's an obvious, 100% lie even for the stupid Russophobic public. Even the UN doesn't believe it.

They say that it happens by chance. They didn't want the type. What can you say... It should not be forgotten that the European Union also has nuclear power plants. And accidents are also possible there," Medvedev wrote.

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of Russians bullying them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.