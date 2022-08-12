In Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy’s ammunition depot and eliminated 11 occupiers, - OС "South"

The military destroyed the ammunition depot of the occupiers on the territory of the occupied Kherson region.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

During the night, Ukrainian missile and artillery units carried out fire missions. As a result of targeted strikes, 11 more occupiers were eliminated. After targeted shots, an ammunition depot detonated near the village of Vesele in the Kherson region. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

It was previously reported that on August 11, in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of groups opposed the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.