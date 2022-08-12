Ukraine calls on world to preven trial of defenders of Mariupol: We demand to immediately send representatives of UN and Red Cross to Olenivka

The rescue operation of 2.5 thousand defenders of Mariupol was the only possible option to save the lives of our Heroes.

This is stated in a joint statement of the security and defense forces regarding the captured defenders of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, there was no alternative such as extraction, there was a choice: a rescue operation or death on "Azovstal", first of all the seriously wounded. After all, the supplies of the necessary medicines were running out.

"We managed to save the most seriously wounded first during the exchange in June: 144 people, of which 95 are defenders of Mariupol, have already been returned. Most of them had serious injuries. As of now, they have received the necessary medical assistance and rehabilitation," the statement reads.

It is also reported that all state institutions are working to return the Heroes of Mariupol and all Ukrainians held captive by the enemy. The coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war continues to work 24/7 for the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity, the search for persons who have gone missing under special circumstances.

"At the same time, we maintain contact with the families of captured servicemen and fulfill our obligations regarding their social protection," it continues.

Meanwhile, as emphasized in the statement, the Russian Federation does not keep its obligations, neglects agreements, does not recognize international norms and rules of warfare. With this in mind, the issue of prisoner exchange is complex and sensitive.

For its part, Ukraine constantly strengthens public communication with our partners, appeals to international organizations and world leaders, draws the world's attention to the actions of the enemy with Ukrainian military personnel who are in captivity.

"We call on the entire civilized world to prevent the execution of the Ukrainian Defenders and Defenders announced by executioners in Mariupol. We demand that representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross be immediately sent to the places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, primarily Olenivka," - summarized in statement