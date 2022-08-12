German government will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, - Ambassador Feldhusen

Germany will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, the German government is actively engaged in this issue and is discussing with Ukrainian partners the need for armaments.

In an interview with Ukrinform, the German ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, reported this, commenting on the German contribution to Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, Censor.NET informs.

"I think that my country was, is and will be the most reliable partner of Ukraine. Since 2014, we have helped in all sectors, except for the supply of weapons, but now we are doing it. Before the interview, I looked at the list of the weapons that we have already supplied , and we will still deliver - it is still impressive if you remember that until February 24 we said that we would never do this in principle," Feldhusen said.

According to her, she understands Ukrainians' disappointment with the speed of German arms deliveries and our communication.

"Sometimes it also disappoints me. But if you look at the facts, now we, like other countries, also supply modern weapons that help Ukraine... Yesterday I saw a video of Ukrainian teams working with Panzerhaubitze, they say that the Russians now they do not dare to approach their positions as before. This is already a small success, and we must continue to work on it," the German ambassador said.

With regard to a certain decrease in German society's support for the provision of weapons to Ukraine, which is recorded by public opinion polls, the diplomat advised not to pay much attention to them.

"They reflect the public mood one day, and the next they can change. The fact is that the German government will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. We are very actively thinking about this and discussing with our Ukrainian partners the need for armaments," the German ambassador assured.