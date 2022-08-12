Territorial compromise with Russian Federation - exit of Ukraine to borders of 1991, - Reznikov

Territorial compromise with Russia is Ukraine’s withdrawal from the border of 1991. We will successively liberate all our territories, including Crimea.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on DR Denmark, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As the minister emphasized, for this Ukraine needs to stabilize the front so that the General Staff can choose the most favorable methods and directions for a counteroffensive.

"We need a counteroffensive to liberate the territories, that's why we announced it as a fact. Our people and partners are waiting for active actions, our partners should know that we need more weapons for active actions. Our main goal is to liberate all temporarily occupied territories in borders of 1991. Including Kherson, Mariupol, Berdiansk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and, of course, Crimea," Reznikov noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that questions about "compromises" with Russia can be allowed only when our country receives stable support from allies and an understanding of the security architecture for years to come.

"A compromise is possible only when the Russians withdraw their troops from the territory of Ukraine and the issue of neighborhood between the countries is discussed after the liberation of the territories. They will have to pay reparations for all the destroyed infrastructure and all the killed Ukrainians - for murders, rapes, tortures and all crimes. A territorial compromise is exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991," he emphasized.