Montenegro expels Russian diplomat from country, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro

The Montenegrin government decided to expel the Russian diplomat, he was given time to leave the country.

This is reported on the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Censor.NET reports.

One diplomat of the Embassy of the Russian Federation accredited in Montenegro was declared persona non grata due to activities contrary to Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The note about this decision, which specifies a seven-day deadline for departure from the territory of Montenegro, was handed to Ambassador of the Russian Federation Vladyslav Maslenikov on August 12.

Read more: In Sloviansk, occupiers hit Cherevkivka neighborhood, several houses were destroyed, - Mayor Liakh

Earlier it was reported that the government of Montenegro started freezing the assets of citizens of the Russian Federation. This is due to the sanctions of the European Union, which were introduced against the Russian Federation due to the war in Ukraine.