More than 2,000 soldiers of elite US 101st Airborne Division will arrive in EU to protect NATO’s eastern flank

The United States is sending its military to the countries of Eastern Europe.

This is reported on the official page of the US Mission to NATO, Censor.NET reports.

"After 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division, known as the 'Sweet Eagles', is returning to Europe. Nearly 2,400 soldiers will be deployed to Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia to protect NATO's eastern flank, reassure our allies and deter our adversaries ", the post says.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the US would transfer additional troops to the Baltic states if it was necessary to protect against any possible threat from Russia. Additional training of US forces with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia is planned.