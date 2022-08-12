Occupiers fired from "Hurricanes" Bohoduhivsky district, one person died, three were injured, - prosecutor’s office

During the day of August 12, the enemy shelled several villages in the Bohodukhiv district twice.

This is reported on the website of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

On August 12, around 7:30 a.m., the Russian invaders shelled the village of Baranivkove, located in the Bohoduhiv district. As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old woman died, and a 28-year-old man was wounded.

Around 12:30 p.m., the village of Zolochiv came under the fire of the occupiers. As a result of the shelling, a 13-year-old boy and an 83-year-old woman were injured. In addition, two residential buildings were damaged. Previously, the shelling was carried out from the Uragan surface-to-air missile system from the occupied territory.

Under the procedural leadership of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been started in two criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).