Enemy had partial success in Pokrovskoe - Bakhmut direction. Assault of occupiers in area of Pisky and Mariinka was repressed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 12, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 170 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions. According to the available information, on August 11 of this year, a check of the readiness of the system of combat control and notification of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus for use was carried out.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the areas of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv region and Yuryevo, Bilopillia, Atynsky and Yastrubyny in Sumy region with artillery. The rotation of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which perform tasks in the border regions of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Prudianka, Slatyne, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruska and Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Cherniak, Petrivka, Shestakove, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Kutuzivka, Lisne, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Lebiazhe, Korobochkine, Slobozhanske, and Chepil. The enemy used attack and army aircraft for strikes near Verkhny Saltiv, Rtyshchevka, Ukrainka, and Bayrak.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers exerted fire on the positions of the Defense Forces near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Virnopillia, Rydne, Protopopivka, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Nortsivka, Krasnopillia, and Dolyna. Airstrikes were carried out near Zalyman. The enemy tried to conduct offensive battles in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne and Tychotsk - Dolyna. He was repulsed and ran away.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Zvanivka, Verkhnokamyansk, Hryhorivka, and Raihorodok. The enemy's attempt to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Bilohorivka - Hryhorivka failed.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers used tanks and various caliber artillery to fire in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Ivano-Dariivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna, Zaitseve and Vasiukivka settlements. Airstrikes were recorded near Vyimka, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, and Bakhmutsk. The invaders tried to conduct reconnaissance near Spirne. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and neutralized the enemy.

With offensive and assault actions, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our units and advance in the direction of the settlements of Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershina and Zaitseve. They suffered losses and left chaotically. Fighting continues in some areas. In the direction Pokrovske - Bakhmut, the enemy had partial success and is trying to gain a foothold.

Artillery shelling continued in the Avdiivka direction near Mariinka, Vodyane, Netaylove, Avdiivka, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, and Novobakhmutivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Vodyanyi and Avdiivka. Our defenders suppressed all enemy assault attempts in the Spartak, Pisky and Mariinka areas and drove the invaders back to their previous positions.

On the Novopavlivsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy fire was detected near Novomykhailivka, Shevchenko, Novoyakovlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar, Novopole, Preobrazhenka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Zeleny Pol, Novodanilivka, Kamiansky, Novoandriivka, Huliaipole and Bilohirya. Enemy aviation operated near Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka. The occupiers were advancing in the Yehorivka-Pavlivka direction. The enemy is stopped and pushed back.

In the South Bug direction, the invaders fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blagodatny, Novohrihorivka, Lozove, Myrne, Bruskinsky and Velyky Artakov. The enemy is trying to restore the combat capability of the units that suffered losses during the hostilities in the indicated direction.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Losses of Russian occupation forces in manpower are increasing. In this regard, the command of the invaders is expanding the practice of postponing the terms of rotations of advanced units for an indefinite period without supplementing them with personnel. All this significantly affects the moral and psychological state of Russian servicemen and so-called volunteers and worsens their motivation to participate in hostilities.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.