Body of another civilian killed by Russians was discovered near Bucha - city council

The body of another civilian killed by the Russians was found in the forest in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Buchansk City Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The foot patrol of the third company of the Voluntary Formation of the Bucha Territorial Community found a human body in the forest near the side of the Blystavitsa-Zdvizhivka road," the message reads.

According to preliminary data, the body belongs to a resident of Kyiv, born in 1964, who was shot by the Russian invaders during the temporary seizure of the territory of the Kyiv region. It is known that his daughter was kidnapped by the Russians and taken to the territory of Belarus on February 28.

An investigation has been launched following the discovery.