The Pechersky Court lifted arrest of the shopping and entertainment center owned by Russian oligarch and Putin’s friend Arkady Rotenberg

The trade and manufacturing center is linked to a Russian oligarch who finances the war against Ukraine.

The judge of the Pechersk District Court Svetlana Grechana has withdrawn the arrest from the building of the shopping and entertainment Ocean Plaza in Kiev and funds on the accounts of its formal owner - LLC IS Lybid. The respective decision is published on the website of rigestry, writes zn.ua, as informs Censor.NЕТ.

The arrest was removed from an apparently Russian asset: the ultimate beneficial owner of the companies that run the mall is Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

The judge also removed the arrest from three land plots and 15 apartments in Kiev. The property worth about 350 million hryvnias was transferred to the management of ARMA, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation found out that a number of owner companies rented out the commercial premises of the shopping mall, and the received funds could be transferred to the final owner through a chain of financial transactions.

Subsequently, the businessman used them, in particular, to operate ammunition factories supplying ammunition to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Read more: EU and Britain stop buying Russian coal

"It was established that these companies directly contribute to the military aggression against Ukraine by participating in the financing of the production and supply of ammunition for the armed forces of the aggressor country," the report reads.

The case was opened on articles on tax evasion and money laundering, financing of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order or changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine, on a particularly large scale, which led to serious consequences (part 3 of article 212, part 3 of article 209 and part 4 of article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall, a shopping mall with an area of 165 thousand square meters was opened in December 2012 and became one of the largest shopping centers in the capital. Subsequently, it was sold to the Russian "TPS Nedvizhimost" Arkady Rotenberg.

2019 Businessman Vasil Khmelnitsky indirectly through UPD Holdings Limited purchased 33.5% of Ocean Plaza Shopping and Entertainment Center. In 2021, he sold his stake to businessman Andrey Ivanov, but the agreement has not yet been finalized.