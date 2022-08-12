Kremlin conducts a covert "industrial mobilization" and controls the movement of defense personnel - GUR

The Russian Federation has begun to implement covert measures of the so-called "industrial mobilization" of companies and enterprises of the defense sector.

It was reported by Defense Department's GUR, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In particular, since the beginning of August, Rostec has imposed a ban on vacations for all management personnel and a significant portion of the working staff. In some companies that are part of Rostec, the "postponement of vacations indefinitely" applies to 100% of employees.

Also, the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation (Putin is the Chairman of the Commission) is preparing amendments to the 2022 State Defense Order program which would increase spending by 600-700 billion Russian rubles. Approval of the changes is expected in early September.

The purpose of the hidden "industrial mobilization" is to ensure combat operations on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is expected that similar measures will be introduced in other defense enterprises of the Russian Federation in the near future.

Watch more: An occupant tells his mother how he fights in Kherson: " Company commander and Deputy commander were just torn in half, they were loaded into a bag and taken away," - GUR interception. AUDIO

The campaign to cancel vacations is also connected with measures to establish full control over the movement of defense enterprise personnel. First and foremost, management personnel, against the backdrop of recent high-profile cases involving charges of treason against individual members of the Russian scientific community.

At present, the Rostec State Company includes more than 800 companies and enterprises in various sectors of production. The corporation's portfolio contains up to 40% of the total state defense order and priority civil programs," the Ministry said.