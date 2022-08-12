More than 200 Russian prisoners, recruited by Wagner, were killed in Ukraine - Mass Media

More than two hundred prisoners from two Russian colonies recruited by the Wagner PMC died in the war in Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svobodа.

It is noted that two of the former prisoners from VK-6 Obukhovo in St. Petersburg, in which about 200 people were recruited, are still alive: one is in a coma, the other lost his legs.

The Public Oversight Commission of the Russian St. Petersburg denied mobilizing prisoners from local colonies to go to Ukraine and called the media material "a fantasy".

A source of the Human Rights Organization "Russ Sitting" in VK-7 Pankovka in Veliky Novgorod said that from their colony also "almost everyone died. Dozens of people are involved.

Watch more: "Western weapons are key to our victory in the war," Zelensky. VIDEO

Officially, Russian authorities do not confirm the involvement of prisoners in the war, but on August 8 a report about one of the dead - Konstantin Tulinov, a prisoner in VK-7 Yablonovka prison in St. Petersburg - was shown on "Russia 1". According to the TV presenter, the man was pardoned posthumously and was treated as a combatant.

Those wishing to go to fight to Ukraine, in Russia, were promised a salary of 100,000 rubles per month, a bonus, amnesty after six months of service, and then a return home or a new contract.

Read more: Body of another civilian killed by Russians was discovered near Bucha - city council