The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed the last bridge used by Russia to move equipment to Kherson Oblast - Regional Council

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the fourth and last bridge in Kherson Oblast, which the enemy used to overturn equipment on the right bank.

It was reported on Facebook by Sergiy Khlan, Deputy of Kherson Regional Council, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the AFU hit the last one - the fourth bridge connecting the Right Bank and the Left Bank. That is, Russians no longer have any opportunity to fully overturn their equipment. Of course, they will try to repair, look for an alternative in the crossings, but it is time, money, and then as soon as they prepare and gain equipment and strength - we will destroy it again," he said.

Khlan also added that the occupants are afraid and are preparing for a counterattack by the AFU: "They put "hedgehogs" in Kherson, but wooden ones, which in principle symbolizes their essence - all fakes and staging. Increased pressure on the citizens - searches were conducted at night and detained people."

Khlan added that "partisans once again remind that the Russian passport is not a document, but a forgery, which turns people into subhumans, in addition - it is a reason to mobilize into the enemy army to the certain death. But the Intelligence Service warns that there will be responsibility for obtaining a passport, because it is cooperation with the aggressor.